The Adom FM presenter arrived in Accra from a village in Kwahu in the Eastern Region

He arrived to stay with his uncle but his uncle declined to offer him accommodation and left him stranded with no money

Kwame Oboadie has recalled the turbulent stage of his life in an interview with Adom TV

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Popular Adom FM presenter, Kwame Oboadie, has recalled a turbulent stage in his life when he first moved from Kwahu in the Eastern Region to Ghana's capital, Accra, to seek greener pastures.

Determined to change his fortune for the better, he sold mangoes and saved towards his journey to Accra, he said.

In an interview on Adom TV, the Ghanaian on-air personality established that he had to sleep in a car at a fitting shop with a friend for over a year when he arrived in the capital.

I slept in a car for over 1 year when I arrived in Accra - Adom FM presenter shares emotional story Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Oboadie recalled writing a letter to his uncle to move and stay with him in Accra before embarking on the journey, albeit, without his uncle's consent.

However, his uncle declined to offer him accommodation when he arrived because he'd not replied to his letter before Kwame Oboadie embarked on the journey, he said.

''When I arrived in Accra, my uncle told me he couldn't accommodate me because he'd not replied to a letter I wrote to him before coming. I didn't have money to return back home. My uncle left me stranded without money and asked me to go back. H sat in a car and left me,'' he recalled.

He continued:

''I trekked from Kata Hostel at Kwashieman to Abossey Okai where I met some indigenes of Kwahu. I met friends and narrated my situation to them; I didn't want to go back.''

''A friend I met was sleeping in a fitting shop ... after we ate in the evening, he offered me a spot in a car at a fitting shop where he slept. He had already occupied the back seat. We slept in the car for almost a year and half,'' he said.

Watch the video below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

Female coconut seller

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, there is dignity in honest living, and a Ghanaian businesswoman, Rosemond Abena Nyamekye, who outs an income from selling coconuts has garnered attention for her determination.

Notwithstanding the challenges she faces daily, Nyamekye is making steady strides in a field largely dominated by men.

With the coconuts in a wheelbarrow, she goes about her daily routine, selling at Kokomlemle in Accra city, where she serves most of her customers.

Bride refuses to kiss groom

YEN News previously reported a newly wedded bride almost ruined what should’ve been blissful nuptials for herself and her husband after she declined to yield when her husband gestured to kiss her.

The incident happened during the couple's white wedding ceremony while friends and family had gathered to celebrate with them on the big day.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the bride, for unknown reasons, refused to return a kiss when her husband showed intent to kiss her.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh