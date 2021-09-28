Dr Kwaku Oteng's new wife, Akosua Achiaa Linda, has rubbished a fan who advised her to calm down on social media

This was after a video of her flaunting her big house and Range Rover went viral

Linda's response to the fan indicated that she was not ready to take that advice in any way

Linda Akosua Achiaa, the rumoured 6th wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, has sent a warning to a fan who advised her against flaunting her wealth on social media.

The fan by the username, Amoah611, commented on one of Linda’s videos in which she put her house and Range Rover on display, asking her to calm down.

A collage of Akosua Achiaa Linda and her husband, Dr Kwaku Oteng. Photo credit: @nana_akosua_achiaa_linda/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Amoah wrote: “Sister, make you calm down oo, yoo”.

'Yoo' is often used in a warning when one sees an impending danger or bad consequences of the other person’s action.

However, Linda retorted and indicated that she was not ready to listen to that advice. Her response also suggested that Amoah did not have the right to advise her on social media.

She wrote simply: “Not here plz”.

Another user, darge112, got herself involved in the confrontation and accused Amoah of being jealous of Linda.

Darge opined that if she were in Linda’s shoes [as a rich man’s wife], she would do worse than Linda by showing off.

Linda only “liked” Darge’s comment without saying anything further.

Flaunting big house and Range Rover

Meanwhile, Linda was in the news recently when she put her big house and car on display in a video published by YEN.com.gh.

She was dancing to Stonebwoy’s Everlasting song when she was seen moving around on the compound of her house, first going to the gate, and then modeling to where her luxurious car, the Range Rover, was parked.

She moved her body beautifully to the heartwarming lyrics of Stonebwoy’s Everlasting song, perhaps to send a message to Kwaku Oteng that the love she has for him is everlasting.

Akua GMB's first son Kwaku Oteng looks big and tall

In a related development, YEN.com.gh published a video of Akua GMB's first son with Kwaku Oteng. She had three children with him, two boys and a girl.

Their marriage is over, and Ayisha Modi has spilled secrets that Akua's best friend, Tracey Boakye, snatched Kwaku Oteng.

Akua has recently spat fire on Afia Schwar and her gang and called them losers.

She added that she would never descend into the gutters with them.

