A young Ghanaian man has caused a stir online after he made a video of himself on his way to purchase a burger with a police escort

The individual identified as Nana Opoku relaxed in a Land Cruiser on his way to burger king as law enforcement led the way

Nana Opoku shared the video on his social media page and received backlash from many Ghanaians who felt it was a misuse of power

A young Ghanaian who reportedly goes by the name Nana Opoku has felt the heat after posting a video on his Tik Tok page that got many Ghanaians angry.

In the video, Opoku is seen in a Toyota Land Cruiser en route to a Burger King restaurant.

He had a police escort in front of him whiles he relaxed in the vehicle and peacefully glided through traffic. He received a lot of backlash after he shared the video. The criticism made him delete the video.

The footage, however, had already circulated on numerous social media pages. Pulse Ghana shared the video on their Instagram page.

Many netizens have condemned the actions of the young man, while a few others feel he did nothing wrong.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting takes on the issue.

emmanuellaboahen said:

Gyimi b3n nie? Rich so what? Police can’t even do their jobs properly and they out there escorting ppl for burgers. Hmm African future is a joke I think

osei.sam wrote:

He's getting burga with police escort because the police will do anything for money.

her_jenniship was not too happy about what had happened and said:

Was surprised when I was once told the police now stands at some traffic prone roads, so if u pay then they escort you. Hmmmm, its well

