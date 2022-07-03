Artiste manager, Bullhaus, has stated that it was unwise for actress Jackie Appiah to display her posh Trasacco mansion to the public

He explained that a recent video showing the luxurious furnishing of Jackie's residence could get the actress into trouble with the Ghana Revenue Authority, GRA

Bullhaus sat as a regular panellist to discuss events in the entertainment industry on the United Showbiz

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Artiste manager Bullhaus, known in real life as Lawrence Nana Asiamah, has stated that it was unwise for actress Jackie Appiah to show off her posh Trasacco mansion.

Formerly known as Bulldog, he explained that a recent viral video showing the posh exterior and interior of the magnificent residence could get the actress into trouble with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) regarding payment of tax on the property.

Speaking on the United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on Saturday, July 2, Bullhaus said he hopes the clip was for a commercial purpose.

Photos of Bullhaus and Jackie Appiah's mansion. Credit: UTV

Source: UGC

''I am hoping and praying that the professional video Jackie took and put out there is for a commercial reason because what she's done is not wise ...

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''The GRA does not play ... That is why people don't disclose what they have. If the Authority or law has not caught up with you, you may think there is no law in the country,'' he said.

Watch the video of Bullhaus below:

Jackie Appiah Trends

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah dominated Twitter trends for hours when a video of her magnificent mansion emerged on social media.

The clip spotlighting the mansion started making the rounds online after the Nigerian actress and producer, Luchy Donald, shared it online.

Luchy took a tour of the residence when she visited Jackie at Trassaco Estate in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Jackie's son Damien shares photos of new house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Jackie's son, Damien Agyemang, had earlier posted photos from the house on his Instagram page.

While Damien did not give any details about the place he took those pictures, the decor, swimming pool, and other items in his photos are the same as those in the videos.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh