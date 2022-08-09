An excited fan performed on stage with Ghanaian musician Sefa at the Asafotufiam musical concert

The young man who Sefa invited to the stage was in glee as he danced joyfully next to the musician

The video of the entertaining performance went viral on social media, and fans commended Sefa for making the chap happy

Ghanaian musician Sefa performed at the Asafotufiam Musical Concert, which took place in Ada, thrilling fans with an eccentric performance.

The musician, during her stage time, invited a jolly young fan on stage to perform with her. The young man was delighted as he ran onto the stage to have a good time with the singer.

The confident man was all smiles as he danced happily next to Sefa. The singer was impressed with his dance steps and joined in on the fun, imitating his every move. He brought his phone out to take a video of the memorable moment.

The crowd at the event cheered the excited man on as he hung out with the celebrity. Sefa was overcome by the man's infectious happiness as she smiled and laughed too.

The successful Asafotufiam Musical Concert was held in celebration of the Asafotufiam festival and had many artists aside from Sefa on the bill.

Social Media Laudes Sefa And Her Fan

tometyjacob was impressed:

lovely and beautiful video,s3fa u do all llll much love God keep blessing u more ❤️❤️❤️

dowell5013 said:

see the way he was running

miss_kessewa made a hilarious comment:

And the phone won’t be recording it will bash him oo

joicel__ also wrote:

❤️I like the fact that this guy respected boundaries till he was allowed. I respect him

rastaflex_ said:

The feeling is too much

yvonne.empress admired the young man:

Love his energy

