Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu in a video were spotted dancing romantically

The happy couple were all smiles as they held tightly on to each other and grooved to Kelvin Boy's 'Down Flat'

The video of the newlywed couple stirred emotions on social media as folks were excited to see the adorable pair happy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu have stirred reactions on social media as they did a beautiful dance in a video that went viral on social media.

The newlywed couple could not take their hands off each other as they danced wearing matching clothes.

Tracey Boakye And Husband Dancing Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

Tracey and Frank wore identical red and black t-shirts as they grooved to Kelvin Boy's 'Down Flat' tune. Frank stood behind Tracey and held her tightly in an amorous and jealousy-inducing manner. The couple were overjoyed as they laughed and cheered gleefully to the music.

A couple of friends who surrounded them also cheered them on and admired the beautiful duad. Tracey and Frank stole the headlines with their glamorous wedding, which took place last week.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The festivities have continued right after the ceremony as the two try to have fun everywhere they go. Their union is indeed a beautiful one.

Folks have enjoyed seeing the couple enjoy each other company and reacted with some lovely comments.

Ghanaian Fawn Over Tracey And Frank

minablogger68 commented with love emojis:

❤️❤️❤️

ladyhenly reacted to the video:

Your enemies are bastards

ladyhenly wrote:

Show them

Nana Ama McBrown Performs Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveler, Messes Up Lyrics At Husband's Birthday

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article that Nana Ama McBrown, a celebrated Ghanaian actress, has been seen in a hilarious video. The footage was taken during the birthday celebration of her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah.

The Ghanaian actress was performing Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveler at the event and was 'caught' by the DJ murmuring at some point. A hilarious video is heaping reactions on social media as it shows the rib-cracking moment Ghana's star actress Nana Ama McBrown was caught on stage messing up some lyrics.

The footage that was shared on the Instagram handle of Nkonkonsa was taken during the birthday celebration of Maxwell Mawu Mensah, Nana Ama's beloved husband.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh