Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has stirred reactions amongst netizens after he was spotted shooting a music video in a trotro.

The ace dancehall star had lots of fun during the shoot as he bonded with his crew. He was in a sleeveless net shirt and camo jeans with countless jewellery around his neck.

The musician and his team had folks on the streets staring at them for minutes as they caught a rare glimpse of the ace musician.

Shatta and his guys had the door of the vehicle open as it moved. He sang and jumped at the entrance of the bus. Then, after some minutes, he got off the bus to do an enthralling hop with the dancers featured in the video.

Shatta laughed cheerfully as he did the dance routine. The shoot was for his song 'May3.' The video of the fun shoot had folks talking as they admired Shatta's jovial nature. See Video Here

Fans React To Shatta's Trotro Video Shoot

sircyril84 said:

Lovely man like the king himself

khwseiberry was impressed with his dance moves:

When we learn this dance moves we are done

sarikiarmani wrote:

Keep the hard work, shattawale never disappoint us

jamuelasareyaw also reacted:

Now deɛ, ibi trotro udey do video for. Eei

Source: YEN.com.gh