Star actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has paid for the enrolment of 1,700 people onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

McBrown organised the mass registration exercise for residents of Kwadaso in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

The registration exercise forms part of the actress' effort to give back to society and appreciate her fans ahead of her 45th birthday on Monday, August 15.

Checks indicate that McBrown might have spent over GHC 50,000 on the registration alone. The regular person is expected to pay GHC30 as registration fees.

