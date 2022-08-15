Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako Cheddar was spotted in a video giving a needy man in a wheelchair a note which looks like GH₵1

Cheddar was in traffic when the disabled man approached his vehicle to plead for funds while an individual in the adjacent car secretly took a video of him

The interesting video went viral on social media and stirred reactions amongst netizens who felt he could have given a larger amount

Ghanaian millionaire and business mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has been spotted in a video giving a needy man cash which looks like GH₵1 when he approached his car to beg for money.

In the footage, the millionaire is seen searching his car for money when the disabled man who was in a wheelchair approached his vehicle.

He brought out the cedi note and gave it to the man. Unknown to Cheddar, an individual was in the adjacent car taking a video of the interesting incident.

Cheddar is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and passion for helping the needy. Hence, it surprised many folks when they saw him give out an amount they felt was too little for a man of his status to the needy person. Some, however, argued that it was a GH₵200.

Social Media Reactions

Rojayjay said:

Eeiii… 1 Cedi paa? Didn’t his son dash more than that and talk about wealth?

Wiafe also reacted to the footage:

Cheddar sef dey give 1gh na me Hardlife make i go change my 5gh to coins den share um.

TonyTara11 reacted to the video:

He see say someone de record ein face change. .

