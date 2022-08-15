Shatta Wale visited the U.S for a show, and a video of him running toward the stage alongside a thick tall bodyguard has caused a stir online

The dancehall artist was being hustled by the man guarding him to move faster as he tried his best to move as fast as possible

The video stirred reactions online as folks were surprised at how smallish the musician looked alongside the thick tall man

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale over the weekend visited the United States for a show at the Summerstage in Crotona Park, New York.

The dancehall artist arrived at the event with his entourage, who tried to protect him from being harmed. Shatta held onto his chain to prevent it from being taken.

Photo: Shatta Wale running towards stage Source: ghkwaku, shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

As he approached the stage, he was guarded by a thick tall man who made him look smaller than he actually was. The bodyguard hustled Shatta to move faster as he shouted at people around to get out of the way.

The dancehall artist tried to run as fast as possible before finally making it to the stage. The video stirred reactions on social media as folks reacted to how smallish Shatta looked next to the bodyguard.

Social Media Reactions

im_nattyfitgram said:

Aah why dem de hustle my man hurry like that❤️

1_real_milli_chaser_ found the incident hilarious:

As3 small boy

fiorkor.kraa also wrote:

Ebi war dem dey go

dorkenventures also said:

Ah ....why are they running?

dsspunky7 also wondered what was going on:

But why dem dey drag man like that.. Why them no get securities?

Source: YEN.com.gh