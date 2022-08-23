Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has shared a video of herself practising how she would behave when she gets into a relationship

The actress said she was just practising as she used a popular TikTok sound, that couples are known to use to bond on social media

The footage had folks talking as they wondered if Jackie was in a relationship and found the video cute

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has got folks questioning her relationship status after she shared a video of herself practising how she would behave if she were to be in a relationship.

The actress played around with a popular TikTok Sound asking couples questions regarding the roles they play in their relationship.

Photo: Jackie Appiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie joined the wave and pretended an imaginary partner was beside her as she answered the questions the TikTok sound posed for both herself and her imaginary partner.

Jackie was all smiles as she did the fun video. Folks found the footage cute and gushed over her. Many began to question her relationship status and wondered if she was really as single as she portrayed. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting reactions to the footage

Social Media Reactions

pesh2547 found the video hilarious:

Indeed practice makes perfect..bt gat a feeling that who' is right there

nellyb72 reacted to the video:

Why did this get me emotional and also got me laughing at same time

adjoa_the_promoter also wrote:

The men won’t like this o

lafiera_2010 commented:

Please let him stay behind always

badboy_lavish admired her antics:

My couples goal in advance

bunmijamodu also said:

He better come quickly because you’re soo ready

Source: YEN.com.gh