Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye through blogger ZionFelix, has given folks a glimpse of her luxurious matrimonial bedroom

The actress, whose home is reported to cost thousands of dollars, flaunted the interior of the private space she is going to share with her husband

The video has gone viral on social media, and it has enraged lots of folks as they found her antics unnecessary

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has made public what the interior of her matrimonial bedroom looks like.

Through renowned blogger, ZionFelix, the actress flaunted the luxurious interior. According to Zion, who was given exclusive access to the actress' elegant residence, the actress had refurbished the interior of the bedroom after getting married.

The all-white master bedroom had a gorgeous golden bed in the centre of it. The design of the bed matched that of royalty. The large bedroom had a couch set and a centre table at the side of it. There was also a large television set mounted on the wall.

There were photos of herself and her husband on the walls. The opulent-looking room caught the attention of social media users, who were enraged that the actress would make her private space public knowledge.

Ghanaians Angered By Tracey's Antics

fine_wine_gujohter questioned Tracey's motives:

Competing with who?

1debrah said:

Asem ben koraa ni? Can’t we breathe for a day?

_prostar_collection wrote:

Social media lifestyle can then put your life at risk... Thefts on high alert

likeable_liz commented:

They wanna be Jackie so bad

mabel_ankamah also reacted:

This is very unnecessary, someone's bed room

yawaddo_ raised concern:

how is this our concern your bedroom too boi

