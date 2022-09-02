Juliet Ibrahim visited one of the beautiful beaches in Ibiza, Spain and dropped some gorgeous photos from her time there

The pretty actress looked ravishing in a see-through crochet swimwear and had an infectious smile on her face

Juliet's spicy photos excited peeps on social media as they rook to her comment section to shower her with compliments

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has left fans drooling after she shared some spicy photos on her Instagram page.

The pretty actress visited a beach in Ibiza, Spain and decided to give peeps a sneak peek of the lovely time she was having.

She dropped some tasty photos of her in a see-through crochet swimwear. She had on some fashionable glasses and a crochet hat to match her beautiful outfit.

Juliet looked like she was having a good time. She smiled brightly for the cameras whiles holding a glass of smoothie. The exciting photos had the heads of Juliet's followers spinning as they drooled over the sweet photos and showered Juliet with enviable compliments.

Juliet Ibrahim is one of the prettiest Ghanaians, and it is no surprise that she receives lots of attention whenever she shares a photo on her Instagram page. At the time of this publication, her swimwear photos had thousands of likes.

Fans Of Juliet Fawn Over Her

danthedon44 wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Your looking so lovely now, your new body is very hot

iam_ugochukwudavid was impressed

How do you manage to be this beautiful

oladosuadedotun also wrote:

Ha juls if we are starting the new month with this cuteness.then happy new month dearie.game on

teekaywest also commented:

My everyday crush I go soon become celeb so that I can roll with you is a promise

Tracey Boakye: Ghanaian Actress Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Daughter Nhyira

In other news, Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shared some adorable videos of her pretty little girl Nana Akua Nhyira.

In one of the videos, the little girl was happily dancing and got many peeps laughing at the moves she was doing.

The adorable little girl makes her mother proud, and Tracey does not hesitate to flaunt her source of joy anytime she gets the chance.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh