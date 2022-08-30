An amazing disabled lady has stunned folks on the internet after she painted multiple portraits with her feet

The strong lady who could not use her hand adapted a diffrent way of applying her amazing talent

The video went viral on social media, and got shocked at the determination and drive of the young lady and dropped some sweet words for her

An amazing lady has left many Ghanaians stunned by the way she applied her unique talent.

The lady who is disabled in her arms did not let her condition stop her from pursuing her dreams.

Amazing Disabled Lady Source: julliejaykanz

Source: Instagram

The woman has become an internet sensation as she was spotted in a video painting multiple portraits with her feet. The footage shocked many as they marvelled at the perseverance of the relentless noblewoman as she showcased her incredible talent.

Regardless of her inability to use her hand, the talented woman somehow managed to make perfect and beautiful paintings. In the video, she was aided by some people who made available paint brushes and other necessary painting tools.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories?

She quickly picked a brush with her feet and started drawing away, to the amazement of the crowd around her. The footage got many folks drawing inspiration from the hardworking woman's can-do nature.

Folks Express Amazement

lawrence_osei_confidence was impressed:

God is soo wonderful

chief1_gh also reacted:

God is so great

adwoapretty11 also said:

Incredible

julliejaykanz was very impressed:

This is amazing. She uses her leg to draw. Is God not wonderful ??There's always an ability in disability

