Anita Asuoha, a hilarious Nigerian comedian, is currently in Ghana and has been left in shock at how expensive things are in the country

The funny lady took to her Instagram page to complain bitterly and said everywhere she goes, she is charged in dollars for services

The funny video has gone viral on social media as Ghanaians found her complaints hilarious and agreed that Ghana is truly expensive

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian comedian, Anita Asuoha, has visited Ghana, but it looks like her stay has not been as pleasant as she took to her Instagram page to lament how expensive things are in Ghana.

The funny comedian expressed shock in a hilarious video she shared on her Instagram page. She said since she arrived in Ghana, every service she has patronized has been priced in dollars.

Photo: Anita Asuoha Source: realwarripikin

Source: Instagram

Anita said she came to Ghana as an investor but looking at the way things are going, she might go back to Nigeria as a debtor.

Anita Asuoha is in Ghana for her 'Unfiltered' comedy show, which takes place on 8th October 2022. The hilarious video of her complaining went viral on social media as folks could not get over her antics and the genuine shock on her face.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Anita Asuoha Stirs Hilarious Reactions

stone_burniton laughed:

Eshock youu haven’t seen anything yet

oganya2006 wrote:

Ghana is expensive, their Cedis is nearly as strong as the US dollar. So our millions, badly devalued can buy very little in Ghana cedis when converted. Sad reality

questmek.interiors also reacted:

Same thing I was telling someone the other day...Nigeria dey learn work sef...and dollars is nothing to them

meenamastyle also commented:

Yep you are right, more expensive to live in than Nigeria

Tracey Boakye And Husband Frank Badu Do TikTok Challenge In Their Plush Residence; Video Pleases Fans

In other news, Tracey Boakye has shared an adorable video of herself and her husband, Frank Badu, bonding by participating in a TikTok challenge.

The lovely couple had fun in the compound of their luxurious residence and had social media fans fawning over them.

Tracey and Frank got married not long ago, and it seems the love between them will get stronger as time passes.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh