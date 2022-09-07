Tracey Boakye has shared an adorable video of herself and her husband, Frank Badu, bonding by participating in a TikTok challenge

The lovely couple had fun in the compound of their luxurious residence and had social media fans fawning over them

Tracey and Frank got married not long ago, and it seems the love between them will get strong and stronger as time goes on

Popular Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has left many peeps on social media craving romantic partners after sharing a video of herself doing a TikTok challenge with her husband, Frank Badu.

The movie star and her husband had smiles on their faces as they spent quality time together. The lovely couple did the TikTok challenge in the compound of their luxury residence.

Tracey Boakye And Husband Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The edifice was huge and glamorous. Tracey and Frank got married just a few months ago. They had their honeymoon outside the country, and it seems they are still in the honeymoon spirit after coming back to Ghana. Tracey and Frank have been seen in a lovey-dovey mood on numerous occasions.

The beautiful video of Tracey and Frank bonding impressed netizens as they admired their lovely relationship.

Social Media Reactions

tracy_boakye_girl was in love with the duad:

Eiiiiii mommy have watch it saaaaa heeer love is indeed sweet when u marry ur best friendsee yaa asantewaa's face

logout_brides_lodge was impressed:

Chaaiii, luv is indeed sweet wen u re wid e right person❤️

she_loves_traceyboakye_ also wrote:

Awwww have watch it like 10 times, when you marry your best friend ampa soo cute

armah_hillary also commented:

You make marriage sweet auntie ❤️❤️❤️...May God keep blessing your union

iamakofa reacted:

Awww this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️,more of such videos pls

Source: YEN.com.gh