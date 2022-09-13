Wendy Shay has gone on a rant on social media stating how impactful Nigerians have been in the African music space

The music star was not too pleased with the divide between Ghanaians and Nigerians when it comes to music

Wendy Shay urged Ghanaians to put their pride aside and ask Nigerians for help, sparking a massive debate on Twitter

Popular Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has been in the Twitter trends for hours after some controversial comments she made on Twitter.

The actress went on a long rant and expressed disdain for the divide between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries.

According to Wendy, Nigerians have taken African music to the world through afro beats and have brought attention to the continent's music. Wendy said Ghanaians should stop trying to outdo Nigerians and instead seek their counsel to show them how they were able to sell their craft to a global audience.

The actress mentioned that her comments were a direction from God through her to Ghanaians and urged them to wake up from their slumber. Her comments caused a massive stir, with folks giving split opinions on the issue.

Wendy Shay Sparks Debate

AbeikuSparrow gave his opinion:

Shatta Wale should be the first person to hear this so he change his ways.Stonebwoy is currently in Nigeria promoting his new Jam GIDIGBA. What Nima killer Alumi is failing to do..

EG47651821 wrote:

The difference between Ghana and Nigeria is population size. If Ghana was 220 million people like Nigeria and Nigeria was 28 million people like Ghana, Nigeria would not be relevant in music.

festkab agreed with Wendy

Instead of Ghanaian doing the normal by force one sided competition with Nigerians who are far ahead of them ,Ghanaian should leverage on Nigeria global reach to project their entertainments outside Ghana

