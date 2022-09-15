A Ghanaian market woman was worked up in a video after she was asked if GH₵100 can be enough for a week

According to her, no man should be proud to give such a meagre amount of money to his partner

Social media users have been reacting massively with many backing the woman's assertion

A middle-aged woman who was selling at a market in Accra was interviewed by popular Ghanaian street quiz host Nanaday in a video that is heaping reactions online.

Nanaday asked the market woman whether 100 Cedis can be managed by her as feeding money if that is all her husband is able to provide a week and she immediately got angry.

"How can you give me 100 a week? What can it do? My friend, anyhow you frame it, it does not do anything for us here. Any man who is giving out that money a week may think he is trying his best but it is only a peanut for us," the woman said in the video.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

Social media users, just like the woman in the video, were worked up after watching the footage.

Below were some of the interesting thoughts they shared.

Maame Jane indicated:

Prince Yeboah my dear 10 gh cedis for tea how much is bread ? Bread is 7 cedis in my are milk is 6 cedi millo is 1cedi you will buy two and sugar so let say only tea is 25 cedis just morning

Refelcia Bekoe mentioned:

With the current situation in Ghana Gh100 is just 10cedis, especially with kids. Trust me if you do the maths, you can spend between 700 to 1000cedis every week. We are magicians in this country

Hajara Mohammed stated:

Hmm but May Allah keep blessing our husbands cuz those beings are really trying for us and I pray God open doors of wealth for us to assist them . The economy has spoilt

Watch the video below

