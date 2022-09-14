Manifest, in a Facebook post, dropped a video of his grandfather, professor Kwabena Nketia, recording songs of poetry from villagers in the 60s

In the video, the well-learned professor engaged a British lady who interviewed him about poetry and literature in Ghana

The beautiful video amazed many as they admired how smart Manifest's grandfather was and said intelligence runs through their family

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian Rapper and musician Manifest warmed hearts on social media after he dropped an amazing throwback video of his grandfather, professor Kwabena Nketia being interviewed by a British lady in the 60s.

In the video, the learned professor passionately talked about poetry and literature in Ghana and the data he was gathering from villagers to aid in the teaching and learning of Ghanaian poetry and literature.

Manifest and Grandfather Source: @manifestive

Source: Instagram

Professor Kwabena Nketia mentioned how passionate he was about Ghanaian languages and said there was poetry in music. He added that he intended to gather his data by recording songs from villagers in various local dialects.

The second part of the video showed the professor in the villages bonding with their inhabitants and documenting songs they sang with his recorder. The villagers were excited as they played instruments and sang beautifully, putting a smile on Professor Kwabena Nketia's face.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Manifest's grandfather, J. H. Kwabena Nketia, was a Ghanaian ethnomusicologist and composer who became the world's leading scholar on African musical traditions. He had a great impact on Ghanaian music and education.

He died on March 13 in Legon, a suburb of Accra, the capital of Ghana. He was 97. Manifest dropping the throwback video filled folks with nostalgia as they marvelled at how intelligent Kwabena Nketia was.

Ghanaians Praise Manifest And Grandpa

Fred Luvkills was impressed:

The thing dey the family inside....... kudos for continuing the legacy

Phil Ikela Paro also wrote:

African studies indeed... These were part of our traditional cultural songs... Cradle songs... Recreational songs etc... U come from a great family ❤️

Issifu Sumaila also commented:

This man is an institution,big boss once u have stepped in his shoes i beg we need the Nketiah institute of music

In other news, Realwarripikin, a Nigerian comedian, is in Ghana and visited Hajia4reall at her beautiful luxury home.

The singer gave Realwarripikin a tour of her large fleet of expensive cars and left the comedian stunned by her opulent lifestyle.

The video stirred interesting reactions on social media as peeps marvelled at the car collection.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh