Fameye, in a video, showed off his footballing skills as he juggled a ball with his feet but ended up falling down

The musician was in a white singlet and sweat pants as he did some cardio with the ball on a green pitch outside

Fameye's fall had social media folks laughing hard but acknowledged his skills and said he was good enough for the Black Stars.

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah who goes by the stage name Fameye has got many folks on social media laughing after his attempt to juggle a football went wrong.

The ace musician decided to show Ghanaians his athletic side as he tossed a football around with his feet.

Fameye did well to juggle the ball perfectly for some seconds, but the last move he attempted landed him in trouble as he fell down flat on his backside. He tried to be a bit stylish with the skill he was trying to pull off, miscalculated his steps and slipped off the ball.

Peter lay down on the ground for some minutes in his white singlet and black sweatpants. The music star finally rose up to his feet and started laughing as he found the whole occurrence humorous. The video of him falling was shared across social media platforms and got many folks laughing.

Fameye stated in previous interviews that he experimented with different careers, and football was one of them, before finally settling on music. It is safe to say the music icon made the right choice.

Social Media Reactions

reachghanadotcom found the incident humorous:

Nana kafra

andisbarber1 also found the video hilarious:

oh bra but on the real Peter dey try pass

dennis.boamah.549 also commented:

didn’t see that coming

