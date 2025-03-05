Meet Mary Marquardt, Harrison Ford’s first wife, and their marriage

Mary Marquardt is a former professional chef from the United States. She was Harrison Ford's first wife and partner during his formative years. Their marriage, which began in 1964, corresponded with Harrison's flourishing acting career. The tale of Marquardt and her marriage provides insight into Ford’s life before stardom, culminating in their divorce.

Mary Marquardt poses for a photo against a blurry gray curtain (L). Mary smiles against blurred brown curtains (R). Photo: @naijawapaz, @RealNoseyParker on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Mary Marquardt is a former American professional chef, widely recognised as Harrison Ford’s first wife.

She was first married to Harrison Ford from 1964 until their divorce in 1979. They have two sons together.

Mary Marquardt's ex-husband is a renowned American actor with a career spanning seven decades. He is among the world's highest-grossing actors.

Mary Marquardt’s profile summary

Full name Mary Marquardt Gender Female Date of birth 1945 Age 80 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Harrison Ford Children Benjamin Ford, Willard Ford Father John William Ford Mother Dorothy Nidelman Education Ripon College in Wisconsin Profession Former chef Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Mary Marquardt’s biography

Mary Marquardt was born in 1945 in the United States of America. Her parents are Dorothy Nidelman and John William Ford.

After graduating from high school, the young Mary Marquardt went to Ripon College, an art school in Ripon, Wisconsin. She studied Liberal Arts at Wisconsin's Ripon College and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967.

Top-5 facts about Mary Marquardt. Photo: @chefbenford on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mary’s impressive legacy as a chef

Mary Marquardt undertook formal culinary arts education, turning her passion for food into a professional occupation. She became an accomplished chef, noted for her ingenuity and passion in the kitchen.

Marquardt, in addition to her cooking abilities, has an art background. She spent several years as an illustrator before deciding to pursue a career in food. Her culinary career came to an end in 2001, when she retired owing to health issues.

How did Harrison Ford meet Mary Marquardt?

Mary Marquardt and Harrison Ford met while studying at Ripon College in Wisconsin. Their relationship started during their initial college years. They got married in 1964.

Mary and Harrison married during Harrison Ford's early career, which included times of adversity before his ascent to success. Harrison supported his family as a carpenter while still pursuing acting opportunities. Their marriage concluded in divorce in 1979.

American actor Harrison Ford (L) and wife, Mary Marquardt (R), walking in New York City. Filmmaker George Lucas and wife Marcia walk behind them. Photo: Frank Edwards

Source: Getty Images

How many children does Mary Marquardt's have?

Mary Marquardt and Harrison Ford have two sons, who were born on 22 September 1966 and 14 May 1969, respectively. Ben Ford, the older son, jointly owns Ford's Filling Station, a gastropub in Terminal 5 of the Los Angeles International Airport.

Willard Ford, the youngest son, owns Ludwig Clothing and had previously operated Strong Sports Gym and the Kim Sing Theatre.

Where is Mary Marquardt now?

Marquardt, who is now in her early 80s, prefers a more private life away from the spotlight. While she is no longer working, her legacy as mother, cook, and resilient individual lives on.

Mary has been dealing with multiple sclerosis since the beginning of the 2000s. She no longer uses social media and has been coping with medical issues.

Actor Harrison Ford attends the 'Morning Glory' UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on 11 January 2011 in London, England. Photo: Ian Gavan

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Mary Marquardt? She is a former professional chef from the United States. Mary is widely recognised as Harrison Ford’s first wife. How old is Mary Marquardt? She is 80 years old as of March 2025. Marquardt was born in 1945. How many wives and kids does Harrison Ford have? He has been married thrice—Mary Marquardt (1964–1979), Melissa Mathison (1983–2004), Calista Flockhart (2010–present), and he has five kids. What is Harrison Ford most known for? He is an American actor best known for his roles in various movies and TV series. When was Mary Marquardt's divorce? Mary Marquardt and Harrison Ford's divorce was finalised in 1979 after 15 years of marriage. Is Mary Marquardt still alive? Yes, she is alive and in her early 80s. Is Harrison Ford a millionaire? Yes. He is a millionaire with an alleged net worth of $300 million.

Mary Marquardt is a former American chef, well-known as Harrison Ford’s first wife. Their marriage, which lasted between 1964 and 1979, included Ford's formative years, preceding his rise to global prominence. She was consistent during his early hardships and the start of his acting career.

Yen.com.gh recently published another article featuring Jackie Witte, Paul Newman's first wife. Paul Newman is a well-known Oscar-winning actor and racing car driver who has excelled in both film and motorsport. Paul was a family man who had two marriages and one divorce.

Jacqueline Emily Witte, Paul Leonard Newman's first wife, was a model and actress from the United States. Her parents were Frank Theophilus Witte and Irene E. Telgman, and she was born in Cook County, Illinois. Her dad owned a meat business. Read the article to learn more about Jackie Witte.

Source: YEN.com.gh