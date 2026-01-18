CAF has fined the Moroccan Football Federation due to fans’ inappropriate conduct during the Egypt vs. Nigeria third-place match

Morocco will take on Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday, January 18, hoping to secure their first title in 49 years

Senegal is making its fourth AFCON final appearance, while Morocco reaches its first final since 2004

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has taken firm action against Moroccan supporters following an incident during the third-place playoff between Egypt and Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

During the pre-match formalities, sections of the Moroccan crowd were heard booing the Egyptian national anthem.

CAF sanctions Morocco

CAF swiftly condemned the behaviour, describing it as a clear breach of the tournament’s regulations on respect and sportsmanship.

The incident was classified as inappropriate spectator conduct and deemed a violation of the core principles of unity, respect and fair play that the competition seeks to uphold.

In response, the Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) was fined 5,000 Swiss francs and issued with a formal warning. CAF also stressed that any repeat offences could result in much harsher sanctions in the future.

The incident cast a shadow over what had otherwise been a smoothly organised third-place match, which ultimately saw Nigeria defeat Egypt via a penalty shootout to claim the bronze medal.

Morocco set for final against Senegal

Despite the disciplinary setback, Morocco remain focused on the final after their semi-final victory over Nigeria.

The Atlas Lions are set to face Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on Sunday, January 18, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, according to CAF Online.

The showdown will mark Morocco’s second appearance in an AFCON final and their first since 2004, offering them a chance to lift the trophy for the first time in almost five decades.

Their only previous triumph came in 1976, when the tournament was decided in a round-robin format.

Morocco will take confidence from playing on home soil, with the final representing their seventh match in Rabat during the tournament. That familiarity could prove significant, especially against a Senegal side that has played all of its matches in Tangier.

Supporters are hoping to witness a historic moment as the Atlas Lions aim to end a 49-year wait for a second continental crown.

Senegal, however, arrive as formidable opponents. The Teranga Lions are appearing in their fourth AFCON final and are chasing a return to the summit after last winning the title in 2021.

Although this will be the first-ever AFCON final meeting between Morocco and Senegal, the two n ations share a long-standing rivalry, having faced each other 32 times across all competitions.

Senegal’s experience, tactical discipline and recent success will be tested against a passionate Moroccan side driven by home support.

Both teams are determined to leave a lasting mark on the tournament, with Morocco pursuing historic glory in front of their fans and Senegal aiming to add another chapter to their growing continental legacy.

