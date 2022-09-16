Beautiful actress, Nadia Buari, has dropped some eye-catching photos of herself in a pretty yellow dress on her Instagram page

In the photos, she flaunted her expensive Range Rover and smiled beautifully as she posed next to it

The photos had a lot of likes and comments on Instagram as it pleased her fans, who fawned over the pretty actress and showered her with compliments

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has shared some stunning photos of herself on her Instagram page, which has pleased fans.

The photos shared by Nadia showcased her mesmerizing beauty as she glowed in a yellow summer dress.

Nadia Buari photos Source: iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia matched the light yellow attire with a beautiful yellow pair of slippers. Nadia's outfit blended well with her pretty skin and the bright afternoon sun rays.

The actress had a wide smile on her face as she posed for the camera. She stood next to her expensive Range Rover Autobiography worth over GH₵700,000.

In her hand, she had the key to the vehicle and a pricey Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra worth over GH₵9000. The photos showing Nadia's flamboyance wowed many fans who were impressed by them.

The actress is one of the wealthiest celebrities in Ghana, so it is no surprise that she lives such a luxurious lifestyle.

Fans Fawn Over Nadia

umana_micheal said:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ have a lovely weekend

ogidi_brown1k commented:

You look beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

newton_rx reacted:

My crush...I love you Nadia

real_layefa was impressed:

All things bright and beautiful ❤️

nengihart27 also commented:

I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️ur die hard fan from Nigeria

Source: YEN.com.gh