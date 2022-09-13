Salma Mumin Drops Gorgeous Photos In Red Dress; Thanks Fans For Attending Her Movie Premiere
- Salma Mumin has wowed fans with her beauty after sharing new photos on her Instagram account
- The Ghanaian actress recently premiered her movie All or Nothing, which features John Dumelo, Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan and other stars
- Celebrities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Selley Galley and fans of Salma Mumin were stunned by her beauty
Salma Mumin is aware of how endowed and beautiful she is and took to Instagram to flaunt her beauty.
In a series of Instagram posts, the Ghanaian actress shared pictures of the red dress she rocked to the premiere of her movie, All or Nothing. She complemented her look with a red necklace and a pair of red heels with a silver bow-shaped pendant. She posted seven photos and two videos of herself at the premiere in her first post. Captioning the post, she wrote;
To all who showed up at the cinemas to watch and support. We are grateful. #All or nothing” is still showing at SILVERBIRD cinemas both Accra mall and west hills mall.
For her second post, Salma shared seven pictures showing her beautifully made-up face. She captioned it;
A SIP BEFORE THE RED CARPET . CLOSE
Salma Mumin's All or Nothing premiered on Saturday, 10 September 2022. It touches on submission, tolerance, respect, and love in marriage. The movie features John Dumelo, Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan, and Anthony Woode, among other stars.
Fans Drool Over Salma Mumin
iamamamcbrown
❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM
_wil.liaam
God was showing off when he created you. I have never seen this much beauty in one person. baby
fresh_ramsey
Everything shows expensive on you
celebritygh_
U look fabulous
raff_cosmetics
Beautiful as always sis
abenapretty3115
Chai seee beauty i heart you die salma
Source: YEN.com.gh