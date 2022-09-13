Salma Mumin has wowed fans with her beauty after sharing new photos on her Instagram account

The Ghanaian actress recently premiered her movie All or Nothing, which features John Dumelo, Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan and other stars

Celebrities such as Nana Ama McBrown, Selley Galley and fans of Salma Mumin were stunned by her beauty

Salma Mumin is aware of how endowed and beautiful she is and took to Instagram to flaunt her beauty.

Salma Mumin Dropped Gorgeous Photos

Source: Instagram

In a series of Instagram posts, the Ghanaian actress shared pictures of the red dress she rocked to the premiere of her movie, All or Nothing. She complemented her look with a red necklace and a pair of red heels with a silver bow-shaped pendant. She posted seven photos and two videos of herself at the premiere in her first post. Captioning the post, she wrote;

To all who showed up at the cinemas to watch and support. We are grateful. #All or nothing” is still showing at SILVERBIRD cinemas both Accra mall and west hills mall.

For her second post, Salma shared seven pictures showing her beautifully made-up face. She captioned it;

A SIP BEFORE THE RED CARPET . CLOSE

Salma Mumin's All or Nothing premiered on Saturday, 10 September 2022. It touches on submission, tolerance, respect, and love in marriage. The movie features John Dumelo, Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan, and Anthony Woode, among other stars.

Fans Drool Over Salma Mumin

iamamamcbrown

❤️❤️❤️ #BRIMM

_wil.liaam

God was showing off when he created you. I have never seen this much beauty in one person. baby

fresh_ramsey

Everything shows expensive on you

celebritygh_

U look fabulous

raff_cosmetics

Beautiful as always sis

abenapretty3115

Chai seee beauty i heart you die salma

