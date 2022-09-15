Zionfelix baby mama and celebrity makeup artist Queen Minalyn has become popular on the photo-sharing app Instagram due to photos of her stunning makeup techniques

Girlfriend to famous blogger, Zionfelix, Minalyn has also won the hearts of some fashion lovers with her unique styles

The name Minalyn equals beauty and fashion heaven; YEN.com.gh presents our top 5 pictures for your admiration and hacks

Ghanaian makeup artist Minalyn Lawani is famed for creating flawless face beats for a host of Ghanaian female celebrities, including Empress Gifty, for her album and event cover artworks.

Due to her hard work, the award-winning makeup artiste has earned a verification on Instagram, adding her to the selected few in the Ghanaian beauty industry.

When she is busily working with celebrities, dignitaries or brides, Minalyn lives life to the fullest.

Zionfelix Baby Mama: 5 Times Minalyn Proved She is Queen Diva

Source: Instagram

She goes for vacation outside the boundaries of Ghana, and we are always in awe of her fashion sense.

She doesn't follow trends. Instead, Minalyn makes her fashion statement, which generates many comments under her post.

In August 2022, the award-winning makeup artiste and famous Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, celebrated the birthday of their daughter, Pax Adjei Ave Adomako.

While many may follow Minalyn for her forward-thinking makeup techniques, we are screenshotting all her beautiful pictures as inspiration for our next photoshoot.

1. Classy Swimwear

The mother-of-one rocks stunning one-piece swimwear and black see-through cover pants with side ruffles. She completes her bossy look with sunglasses as her long bohemian hair cascade around her shoulders.

2. Two-piece matching set

You can conquer the world with a pair of sneakers and a nice smile. Minalyn causes a stir with her black leather suspender belt taking the two-piece fashion to another level.

3. Red carpet-inspired look

Expect nothing less from the award-winning makeup artiste. Showing off her flawless skin, perfect face beat, and nice hairdo, the style influencer looks gorgeous in a knee-level dress with puff sleeves and a white ruched design.

4. Leather pants

It takes a queen diva to rock leather pants to perfection. Office wear shouldn't be boring. This is the kind of white shirt you wear to win a million deal. Check out her hairstyle and Fendi belt.

5. Maternity style

We thank God for celebrity mothers who don't allow pregnancy to kill their shine. Minalyn has a different type of hairstyle for every look and this white floor-length dress is simply elegant.

