Veteran actor Agya Koo and the wife of Wayoosi, Maabena, surprised him on set with a beautiful cake on his birthday

Waayosi was pleased by the gesture and thanked Agya Koo, who went on to give a beautiful speech raining praises on Waayosi

The video pleased many as they admired the togetherness the actors showed and wished Waayosi a happy birthday

Kofi Adu, famously known as Agya Koo, on Wayoosi's birthday, made a wonderful gesture that has pleased many Ghanaians.

The actor surprised fellow actor Waayosi with a big birthday cake while he was on set, shooting a movie.

Agya Koo and Waayosi Source: zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Agya Koo was aided by Wayoosi's wife Maabena as they made the actor's day special. Producers and movie actors on the set joined Agya Koo and Maabena in wishing Wayoosi a happy birthday. Maabena held Waayoosi's as she aided her loving husband cut the cake.

Upon cutting the cake, more surprise awaited Waayosi as the cake had been stacked with hundreds of dollars. Maabena brought out a chain of laminated 100-dollar bills which got the crowd cheering loudly.

Waayosi, who turned 47 on the memorable day, thanked Agya Koo and well-wishers for the beautiful gesture.

Social Media Reactions

skincare_havengh wished Wayoosi:

Happy blessed birthday to him

gifty.debrah commented:

Happy birthday wayoosi ❤️❤️

myzz.tiwaa was impressed:

Awww so cute

vickygold.ve also reacted:

Very nice ❤️❤️❤️

geo_amoakoh1 did not seem to like the colour of the cake:

Why @man_utd_official_news logo whilst you can use same opportunityto promote our own @asantekotoko_sc or @accraheartsofoak or any other local team. Let's promote

