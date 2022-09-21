Sarkodie has decided to gift popular TikToker Oboy Cj a new phone after the young man begged for the rapper to gift him one

Oboy Cj made several videos appealing to the general public and Sarkodie specifically for a brand new mobile device

Many folks tried their best to get Sarkodie to see the video, and the young man's wishes were finally granted

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has shown his generous side after he granted the wishes of a popular TikToker named Oboi Cj.

In the last few weeks, the young man made several videos pleading for a new phone and beseeched the general public to help him.

Sarkodie And Oboi Cj Source: Youtube & Instagram

Oboi Cj said he wanted his wishes to be granted by Sarkodie specifically and begged for his videos to be made viral so that the rapper could see them. Many Ghanaians sympathised with Cj and shared his videos across social media.

Finally, his hard work has paid off. Sarkodie saw one of the videos and responded. In a tweet, he tasked his manager, Angel Town, to get Cj the phone he requested. Sarkodie's response pleased many peeps, and they praised the rapper for being kind.

Fans Praise Sarkodie

ADOFO ASA said:

Money no be problem #JAMZAlbum

emkay_jnr also wrote:

God bless u king, king Sark till I die

KofcityMeeky was pleased:

God bless you thoughtfulness King.... Keep reigning

nokovic1 also commented:

That's why I am so proud of u King . Don't know the words to describe you cos u are already a GOAT

Kofi_Doe1 reacted:

I like this boys energy. Positive energy

ohenebaraphael1 also wrote:

My world best ...the highest King ever on Earth... bless u landlord

