'Touch It' hitmaker, KiDi, has released a new banger titled ''Champagne; and this has many music lovers jumping with excitement

The music video featured some Ghanaian celebrities such as; Nana Ama McBrown Mensah, Adjetey Anang and Sika Osei

Many people have thronged the comment section of the video to share their adoration for the visuals of the music video

Ghanaian singer, KiDi, has released the visuals to his much-anticipated banger, 'Champagne'.

The music video was released on September 20, 2022, on the official YouTube page of his label, Lynx Entertainment.

The video features renowned Ghanaian celebrities such as; Ghanain actor Adjetey Anang, actor and media personality Nana Ama McBrown Mensah and TV personality and actress Sika Osei.

Seeing these personalities in the music video excited many people as they watched their favourite celebrities dance and enjoy themselves in the music video.

Watch the full video below:

Netizens react to the music video.

kojo_eraser:

Oh am seeing Nana Ama mangrawn

frankie__hayward:

Periooddd

__abenarh:

The song is already hit❤️

Henry Echeozor:

The only bad thing about this song is that it ended I can't get enough of this masterpiece.

clement goodliving:

Moral lesson of the song: 1. Judge not! 2. Concept is creativity !! 3. Kidi is 10/10 !!!

HYPES MEDIA:

KiDi and Lynx Entertainment team never disappoint. The inclusion of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Adjetey Annan and Sika Osei was excellent Kudos to the Visuals Director

Shatta Natives Gh:

Wow kidi brought the whole Ghana movie industry into thisKudos young champ

