Video of various heads of state who were invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral go viral after they were all conveyed in buses to the funeral grounds

However, one significant leader who was missing from the video was the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II since he announced he would not be attending the funeral

Many Ghanaians have showered unconditional praises on the Asantehene as he did not stoop low to join others in the bus convoy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been hailed by many Ghanaians after a video showed heads of state invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral being conveyed in a bus.

Queen Elizabeth and Otumfuo. Photo Source: Swag of Africa

Source: Getty Images

In a video that has since gone viral, American President, Joe Biden, was the only President who was allowed to drive in with his personal convoy to attend the funeral.

However, all other presidents and leaders from around the globe were made to use buses with their representatives to attend the Queen's funeral rites.

The video has sparked diverse reactions on social media as many hail the Asantehene for not stooping too low in joining other leaders in using the bus while the American president used his own convoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Many Ghanaians hail the Asantehene for not attending the funeral and using the bus with other African leaders

nikkisamonas:

Asante hene to the whole wiase….

knowgad:

Putin will never sit inside this bus !

joeway88:

All powers aren't the same. Some pass some. That's why some didn't go.

grafixtheater:

Does it mean Nana Addo walked

amasafoa8:

So my presdo is in the buss some anaa..Nana kafra

whats_up_gh:

I now understand why asantehene did not attend

_semi.human:

Seems Joe Biden is the school prefect amongst all the presidents

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: Asantehene Will Not Be Able To Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral; Oficial Report Drops

Distinguished King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will reportedly not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Otumfuo was invited by King Charles III some days ago to the funeral, which was scheduled for Monday, September 19.

Per reports from Manhyia in the late hours of September 18, Otumfuo decided against attending the monarch's funeral for reasons undisclosed. Per further reports, the king communicated his unavailability to King Charles III via phone call.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh