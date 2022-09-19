Host of Movement Showbiz Michy has shared an adorable video of her son Majesty jamming to her newest banger 'Supuu' which features Nautyca

Majesty's gestures as he sang along word for word to the song have gotten many people comparing him to his father Shatta Wale

The video has sparked diverse reactions from many netizens as they adore Majesty's composure in the video

Musician and media personality Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly known in showbiz as Michy always blesses viewers with adorable mother and son moments every time.

Michy And Majesty. Photo Source: @michygh

Source: Instagram

In a recent video shared on her officially verified Instagram page, she and her son, Majesty, were spotted bonding at the beachside.

They were spotted wearing beach-appropriate attires. Michy wore a black dress that had red pastel prints splashed over it. Her dress had a cut on the left side, with the sleeves of the dress having slinging strands on each side.

Majesty, on the other hand, had on his gold chain and a pair of sunglasses to spice up his look. He wore a pair of shorts and a shirt which was unbuttoned.

In the video, Michy looked on as his son sang word for word to her newest banger, 'Supuu' which features budding musician Nautyca.

Majesty's composure, as well as gestures in the video, caught the attention of many as some began to compare him to his father, Shatta Wale.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks various reactions from Netizens

nautycagh:

If guy guy was a person

iamnanakuadepa:

I see wale in this boy, I swear ❤️❤️❤️

eriqueensglow:

whole mood

shatta_tina:

Majesty is killing me slowly with his reactions

don_lukky:

The blood of Wale Is Talking

she_loves_yuledochie:

Chai blood is thicker than water. This guy will be greater than his father oooo

bitcoin_258lilbo:

Like father like son❤️

desneakertherapist_:

He's becoming so great.. soon the King to take over East legon ❤️❤️❤️❤️

