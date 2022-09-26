Global site navigation

Lady Lays Foundation With Blocks, Turns Container Into Beautiful Shop, Adds Amazing Decor
Entertainment

Lady Lays Foundation With Blocks, Turns Container Into Beautiful Shop, Adds Amazing Decor

by  Aba Afful Geraldo Amartey
  • A young Nigerian lady has shared a video that captured the building process of her shop that came out classy
  • For the construction, labourers helped her to lay the foundation with blocks and other workers installed a shop fabricated from iron
  • Many people were wowed at the interior decor of the setup and how it could serve as a quiet place to chill

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A hardworking young lady with the TikTok handle @udycanada2 has shared a TikTok video of how she started building her dream shop for her business.

In the clip, the lady employed bricklayers to map out a good foundation for the shop on a small piece of land.

Building shops in Nigeria/young lady began restaurant business.
The lady invested a lot of effort into making her shop beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@udycanada2
Source: UGC

Beautiful container shop

After the labourers were done with their brickwork, the lady installed a shop made out of a container.

Read also

"Daughter of grace": Lady films herself under the influence of "Holy Spirit", Nigerians react to video

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The final result of the work birthed a classy-looking bar where people can work and chill at the same time.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate lady's effort

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

pelimendy said:

"You did well, I love it, I'm going to do mine like this too. thank you for the idea."

Sheila Etifit said:

"Congratulations boo."

Jules said:

"Congratulations my love."

Velonline_store said:

"God bless your efforts."

AMEHALI1 said:

"This is beautiful and creative. I love the concept. God bless the works of your hands..."

Pablo godfather said:

"God bless you for this dear all the best."

Mukkies.Art said:

Read also

"Definition of scam": Lady exposes trick of roadside tomato sellers who allegedly cheat unsuspecting customers, video goes viral

"Oh my God I don't know you but Omo this is really inspiring tbh and I pray God makes you grow and expand ....I'd love to eat from your restaurant."

estheremmanuel said:

"It really beautiful my akwa ibom sister."

Father works as bricklayer on daughter's site

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young beautiful lady showed a video of her father working hard at a site as he mixed sand like a bricklayer.

The lady revealed that her dad decided to work as a bricklayer for her building project so that she can save some money.

According to the lady, the man said:

"He told me Nifer don't spend money. I can do it for you my daughter."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel