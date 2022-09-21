A beautiful lady has done a video of her dad working as a bricklayer on her site so that she can save some money

According to her, the man volunteered to work as one because he does not want her to spend anything paying for such a service

Many people who reacted to the video of her dad mixing sand said she is lucky to have such a kind parent

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young beautiful lady has shown a video of her father working hard at a site as he mixed sand like a bricklayer.

The lady revealed that her dad decided to work as a bricklayer for her building project so that she can save some money.

The lady's father was seen working hard at a site. Photo source: TikTok/@hannies00

Source: UGC

According to the lady, the man said:

"He told me Nifer don't spend money. I can do it for you my daughter."

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Watch the video below:

Netizens shower caring dad with compliments

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1500 comments with more than 7000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Montreal 2 said:

"Bambi, can't hold my tears, I wish mine was alive too, I believe he would have done de same. Respect dad en long live to c yo daughter succeed."

SimaGray02 said:

"Yo so lucky...me l don't knw how father's love tastes like yet he's alive and kicking, but l will make sure my children get one like your dad."

Danny signal said:

"Am really touched in my heart what kind of this good daddy is."

mara4117 said:

"woow much love papa big up."

jamiecurtis56 said:

True definition of a great caring Daddy, long live."

Beatrice darlings said:

"May he live longer to see and always enjoy the success of your hands dear, much love."

user3788368640477 said:

"Thanks so much papa. u will always hold a special place in our hearts..."

Young lady starts her building project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady went on TikTok to reveal that she got her land at the age of 21, after seeing a beautiful house design she loved.

In 2021, she started working on the foundation. A video she shared showed the work progress in days.

So far, the lady has been able to get the house to the roofing level, showing she has done the major work on building the structure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng