A strong and well-built lady participating in the women's edition of Ghana's Strongest caused a stir on social media with her strength

The tough woman pulled a heavy Toyota Hilux truck all by herself at the competition and left folks in awe

The lady who goes by the name Doris Nortey showed sheer strength and power as she moved the big truck and stirred mixed reactions on social media

The women's edition of Ghana's Strongest has commenced, and a lady named Doris Nortey, who is participating in the competition, has captured the hearts and attention of many Ghanaians with the brute force and sheer strength she showed.

Doris Nortey was strapped to a huge Toyota Hilux, which weighed over 2000kg and the strong woman pulled it across the sandy pitch effortlessly while a large crowd looked on in amazement. Doris got to the finish line while barely breaking a sweat.

A video of the wonderful moment circulated across social media. Many Ghanaians reacted to the video, expressing surprise at a woman possessing such strength.

Some folks were impressed, while others felt the competition was too brutal for a woman to participate in.

Doris Nortey's Strength Stirs Reactions

bnsnice said:

She will beat her husband oo

safiat8888 was impressed:

I am very much impressed. She is utilizing the strength she’s been blessed with ❤️❤️

ayam_nkansah wrote:

She has to pay the bills at home not her husband

akuamoafoah also commented:

The strength of a woman

nana_agye_sikapa reacted to the video:

I will not allow my wife or mum to do this donkey job

