Kafui Dey has submitted Stonebwoy's 'Greedy Men' song to the Grammy Recording Academy for nomination

The renowned Ghanaian tv host and presenter did the commendable act to push Ghanaian music outside the boundaries of Africa

The presenter urged Ghanaians to do the same and nominate Stonebwoy's song in the Best Song For Change category, and many praised his efforts

Kafui Dey, a renowned Ghanaian presenter and tv host, has been outspoken about galamsey in Ghana and the problems it generates. Stonebwoy's 'Greedy Men' song beautifully tells the negative effects of galamsey and speaks against it.

The dancehall star made a clarion call for change in the beautiful piece and highlighted how badly the negative effects of galamsey destroy the nation's lands.

Kafui Dey, Stonebwoy, photo of grammy award Source: stonebwoy, kafuidey, RecordingAcad

Kafui Dey seems to have been impressed by the song and has submitted the body of work to the Grammy Recording Academy for nomination in the Best Song For Social Change category.

The category, as its name suggests, seeks to award artists whose songs aspire to make positive changes in their society. In a tweet, Kafui announced his submission and called upon Ghanaians to do the same.

How Grammy Nominations Work

The Grammy Award is a series of honors given yearly to musicians in the United States by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS; also known as the Recording Academy) or the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (LARAS; also known as the Latin Recording Academy). More than 25 fields are selected for nomination.

The fields consist of various music genres and aim to recognise outstanding musicians whose works have made big impacts and achieved monumental success.

Record labels and academy members both submit entries for artists, which are evaluated to determine eligibility and category placement.

Ghanaians Support Kafui Dey

Many folks saw the tweet and submitted their nominations via a link Kafui provided in their number and shared screenshots of their nominations. The beautiful tweet showed solidarity in the Ghanaian music scene.

Source: YEN.com.gh