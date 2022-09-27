Ghanaian media personality U Sey Wetin has alleged that Shatta Wale's Global Citizen Festival snub was due to his unpredictability

His comments come after many Ghanaians wondered why Shatta Wale was excluded from the Global Citizen Festival line-up

The Hitz FM host's comments have triggered many mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

On Saturday, 24 September 2022, Stonebwoy, Gyakie and Sarkodie topped the trends after bringing the house down at the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square. While many applauded the Ghanaian acts for making the nation proud, others wondered why Shatta Wale was left out of the bill as the star is known for his outstanding stage performances.

Speaking to Mercury Quaye Hitz FM's drive-time show, Cruise Control, co-host U Say Wetin revealed he had done some digging and knew the reason. He stated that the Global Citizen Festival had wanted Shatta Wale to perform after doing thorough research on the big names in the Ghanaian music scene. However, some of the industry persons they spoke to prevented that from happening.

In a video shared on Hitz FM's social media pages and sighted by YEN.com.gh, U Say Wetin was captured saying;

Gatekeepers shut the gate on Shatta Wale.

Explaining his point further, the media personality said;

He is good, he has the numbers but you can not expect what he will say on stage.

Watch Video Below:

Social Media Users React To U Say Wetin's Comments

Ohhh I see,But they should bear in mind that man no be God,,SM till till till

He bigger than demma gimmicks Niqqa always right and stands for the truth so they don't like him

These gatekeepers

Music has moved to a tangent that you need to be on major labels to lobby for you

