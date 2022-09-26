Emmanuel Ekuban, the Editor-In-Chief of Debonair Afrik has been putting Africa on the map in the fashion industry

His efforts have helped to bring African fashion to the forefront of pop culture on the continent

As a result, he has earned a welcome to France to engage in a partnership at a top-tier event dubbed Africa Fashion Up

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The founder and Editor-In-Chief of Debonair Afrik, Emmanuel Ekuban, has been welcomed in Paris, France to partake in a groundbreaking partnership.

Emmanuel better known as Nuel Bans is known as one of the first and few fashion creatives who have dedicated their time and resources to the documentation of fashion and lifestyle in Africa.

His efforts helped bring African fashion to the forefront of pop culture on the continent. He also serves as the Creative collector to the Style lounge Platform, Creative consultant to Tex Styles Ghana Ltd (GTP) and an art director to notable fashion brands on the continent.

Photos of Nuel Bans Photo credit: @nuelbans via Facebook

Source: UGC

As myjoyonline.com reports, Share Africa with global fashion house Balenciaga organized the event in partnership with other organizations to showcase the vitality of current African creativity through fashion to the global audience.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The event that is dubbed Africa Fashion Up has the goal of becoming a major outstanding leader in the market space by creating a generation of uninhibited designers who give pride of place to audacity, color, and originality.

How Black Sherif a Ghanaian Rapper Gets 1st BET Nomination

In another story that made the entire nation proud, young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, known in private life as Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, grabbed his first-ever BET nomination.

Black Sherif has been nominated in the Best International Flow category at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The ceremony is slated to take place on September 30.

According to Hiphopdx.com, Black Sherif will compete against eight other rappers for the award. Two of his competitors are Africans, Blxckie from South Africa and Nadia Nakai from Zimbabwe.

The other nominees are Benjamin Epps (France), Le Juiice (France), Central Cee (UK), Knucks (UK), Haviah Mighty (Canada), and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh