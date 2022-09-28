Ghanaian actor Lil Win visited Kumasi High School and was shown massive love by the excited students who rushed to see him

The students, upon seeing Lil Win ran to him in their numbers and mobbed the actor, who was equally happy to see them

The beautiful video warmed hearts on social media as folks were pleased to see Lil Win bond with the happy school children

Famous Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called Lil Win, made some students of Kumasi High School happy when he paid them a surprise visit.

In a video Lil Win shared, he pulled up to the school in a sleek 4×4. Immediately he got down, an excited Lil Win made his way to the school compound in a funny "gangster" style and started waving at the students who were standing on the school's balcony.

The students spotted Lil Win in the space of a millisecond, and even though the school building was several stories long, they got downstairs in no time.

They ran excitedly towards Lil Win in their numbers and mobbed him. Many of them rubbed the actor's bald head in excitement. Lil Win was equally excited and tightly hugged as many of them as he could.

The actor seems to have enjoyed the beautiful moment greatly and shared a video of the event on his Instagram page, captioning it with multiple laughing emojis. It is safe to say Lil Win made the day of Kumasi Senior High School Students, and they also made his.

The awesome footage also pleased social media users as they dropped beautiful and funny comments.

Lil Win's Visit Impresses Netizens

desneakertherapist_ said:

We love you weeezyyy

gidi_gadaa also comented:

Weezy dey like fans

nanaama_akweter was impressed:

Wooooow this is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

