Big Ivy Awards Young Ghanaian Talent With Scholarship After Performing Her Song
- Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Big Ivy has promised to sponsor the education of a TV Africa Amazing Child contestant
- Koffy GH, the young talent, had finished performing Big Ivy's song Poison Ivy on the reality show when she made the promise
- Her actions sparked positive reactions from netizens who applauded her for her kind gestures towards Koffy GH
Ghanaian actress and internet sensation Vig Ivy known in private circles as Ivy Enyonam Adjimah, has shown motherly affection towards a young budding rapper. The kid who goes by the stage name Koffy GH is a contestant on TV Africa's reality show, Amazing Child.
During one of the Amazing Child episodes, Koffy GH energetically performed Big Ivy's Poison Ivy and engaged the crowd to sing along with him. After his performance, Big Ivy surprised him on stage, applauding him for his performance before promising to sponsor his education through the Ivy Adjimah Foundation.
In what was an emotional moment, Big Ivy said;
I have been watching this show and last week I watched again. And then when Koffy came, I realised that he doesn't go to school. I came because of Koffy, only to meet Koffy rapping my music
Netizens Applaud Big Ivy For Her Acts of Kindness
jatue
Good bless mommy. I want to join in as well.
ladyzee_music
He did super well ❤️ tnx to big Ivy
kinesh_creationz
Wow Big Ivy indeed you are a mother
devino_2000
God richly bless you BIG IVY. may your cup never empty
ujulinn
Cry me a river! Koffy is super talented
hamidatu.seidu
Mummy Allah bless you for dis kindness
