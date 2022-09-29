Ghanaian actress and social media sensation Big Ivy has promised to sponsor the education of a TV Africa Amazing Child contestant

Koffy GH, the young talent, had finished performing Big Ivy's song Poison Ivy on the reality show when she made the promise

Her actions sparked positive reactions from netizens who applauded her for her kind gestures towards Koffy GH

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress and internet sensation Vig Ivy known in private circles as Ivy Enyonam Adjimah, has shown motherly affection towards a young budding rapper. The kid who goes by the stage name Koffy GH is a contestant on TV Africa's reality show, Amazing Child.

Big Ivy Sponsors the education of young rapper Photo Source: @bigivy.adjimah, @tvafrica

Source: Instagram

During one of the Amazing Child episodes, Koffy GH energetically performed Big Ivy's Poison Ivy and engaged the crowd to sing along with him. After his performance, Big Ivy surprised him on stage, applauding him for his performance before promising to sponsor his education through the Ivy Adjimah Foundation.

In what was an emotional moment, Big Ivy said;

I have been watching this show and last week I watched again. And then when Koffy came, I realised that he doesn't go to school. I came because of Koffy, only to meet Koffy rapping my music

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens Applaud Big Ivy For Her Acts of Kindness

jatue

Good bless mommy. I want to join in as well.

ladyzee_music

He did super well ❤️ tnx to big Ivy

kinesh_creationz

Wow Big Ivy indeed you are a mother

devino_2000

God richly bless you BIG IVY. may your cup never empty

ujulinn

Cry me a river! Koffy is super talented

hamidatu.seidu

Mummy Allah bless you for dis kindness

Afia Schwarzenegger's Daughter Pena Sings Y3n Ara Asaase In New Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter Pena singing Ghana's unofficial national anthem Y3n Ara Asaase in a new video shared on the actress' Instagram account.

In the video, Pena, who did not know the lyrics to the song, was captured singing her lyrics. She cracked netizens up when she calmly said, "that's all," to get her mother to stop singing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh