CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority Akwasi Agyemang has questioned the claims of Ghanaian musician Kirani Ayat

The CEO felt Ayat's copyright infringement claims did not hold water and doubted if the musician had sought permission before using folklore elements in the song

Ayat has been trending for days after he accused the president and the Ministry of Tourism of using his intellectual property without his consent

Kirani Ayat, a Ghanaian musician for the last few days, has had a back and forth with the Ghana Tourism Authority after he accused them and the presidency of using his intellectual property without his consent.

The brouhaha all started when the president shared a video on Twitter which contained snippets of Ayat's Guda music video.

The musician quoted the president's tweet and claimed the office of the president and the Ministry of Tourism had not consulted him before using snippets of his video.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, in an interview with Accra-based radio station Hitz Fm addressed the issue and questioned Ayat's claims saying if the musician wanted to stretch the copyright issue, then he would have to pull the Guda video down because of the folklore pieces used in the footage and questioned whether Ayat had contacted the Ghana Folklore board before using elements of folklore in the music video.

His comments surprised Ghanaian musician Sarkodie who saw a clip of the interview on Hitz Fm's Instagram page and commented, "Wow." Kwasi Agyemang's words did not sit well with a lot of folks who also registered their displeasure.

Kwasi Agyemang Causes Stir

kingprynse_ said:

this be funny and sad for real. How old man go come and say this…AYAT should take them on period !!!

jm_joemerit was shocked:

Aaahhh like seriously eeiii eeii Ama Ghana

directorstigga wrote:

Sad ,, a country that disregard talent , creativity and pay attention to certificate.. Soo sad

