KiDi Apologises to Sarkodie, Delay, Anita Akuffo and Ghanaians After Old Controversial Tweets Pop Up
- KiDi has rendered a sincere apology to Ghanaians and the celebrities he took a swipe at in past tweets
- The Ghanaian singer was at the top of the trends after his past controversial tweets hit the internet ahead of the release of his EP, 4 Play
- Some Ghanaian netizens accepted his apology, while others teased him about the content of his old tweets
Ghanaian singer KiDi, known in private circles as Dennis Nana Dwamena, has officially responded to the old controversial tweets that hit the internet. Filled with remorse after acknowledging his mistakes, he penned an apology note and shared it on his verified Twitter account.
The apology note read;
KiDi opens up about Anita AKuffo, lashes out at Sarkodie, Delay and others in funny old tweets dug out by fans
Years ago when I was young and ignorant and didn't understand the implications and consequences of my words, I tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind. As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved. I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let's be kind to each other.
Further proving he is a changed person, he shared a video from one of his concerts where he urged his fans to be kind on social media.
His apology comes after fans dug up some of his past unpleasant tweets.
Netizens React To KiDi's Apology
@AlhassanOlamide
You don’t need to apologize bro, agenda di33 3y3
@Agyenim_tree
Naaa make we no make this sleep, this sweet too much
@vibrashin
seriously, you were more than @BongoIdeas
@mattondizzz
“s3 moakyi me dea ene3 I’m sorry”
@ayishatu_
We learn everyday
@deejay_ken256
It is called growth ft maturity.
KiDi Under Fire For Old Tweets Ahead of Album Listening
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian singer KiDi trending as many of his old, hilarious, and controversial tweets went viral. This is, however, not the first time the singer made the news for his tweets from years ago.
While many laughed at his old tweets, others urged Ghanaians to look past the tweets and continue the conversation on Kirani Ayat's plagiarism issue.
