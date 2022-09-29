KiDi has rendered a sincere apology to Ghanaians and the celebrities he took a swipe at in past tweets

The Ghanaian singer was at the top of the trends after his past controversial tweets hit the internet ahead of the release of his EP, 4 Play

Some Ghanaian netizens accepted his apology, while others teased him about the content of his old tweets

Ghanaian singer KiDi, known in private circles as Dennis Nana Dwamena, has officially responded to the old controversial tweets that hit the internet. Filled with remorse after acknowledging his mistakes, he penned an apology note and shared it on his verified Twitter account.

The apology note read;

Years ago when I was young and ignorant and didn't understand the implications and consequences of my words, I tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind. As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved. I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let's be kind to each other.

Further proving he is a changed person, he shared a video from one of his concerts where he urged his fans to be kind on social media.

His apology comes after fans dug up some of his past unpleasant tweets.

Netizens React To KiDi's Apology

@AlhassanOlamide

You don’t need to apologize bro, agenda di33 3y3

@Agyenim_tree

Naaa make we no make this sleep, this sweet too much

@vibrashin

seriously, you were more than @BongoIdeas

@mattondizzz

“s3 moakyi me dea ene3 I’m sorry”

@ayishatu_

We learn everyday

@deejay_ken256

It is called growth ft maturity.

