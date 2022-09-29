Fuse ODG has joined the conversation on the theft of intellectual property by the Ghana Tourism Authority

He shared a press statement on his Twitter account detailing his engagement with the government body

His press statement comes after Kirani Ayat accused President Nana Akuffo-Addo of using his video without his permission

In the past few days, President Nana Akuffo-Addo and the Ghana Tourism Authority have faced criticism from Ghanaians and the creative industry over intellectual theft.

Adding his voice to the ongoing discourse, Ghanaian-British singer Fuse ODG has issued a press statement in which he accused the Ghana Tourism Authority of using his record New African Girl without his consent.

He explained that he had previously worked with the government, where both parties agreed to use his song Bra Fie to promote the Year of The Return. However, the proper procedures were not followed in using New African Girl.

He ended his statement by notifying Ghanaians that his legal team was handling the issue with the legal team of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Fuse ODG and his New Africa Nation's statement comes after the government faced backlash for using Kirani Ayat's Guda without his consent and turning down his proposal for a collaboration.

Ghanaians React To Fuse ODG's Press Statement

@WorkWithSimpey

This is how you deal with it...LEGAL TEAM to LEGAL TEAM over Twitter trends. You couldn't instruct your lawyers after a day or two? Well!

@fredericknuetei

Take them on, win and let’s them compensate you. That will serve as a deterrent.

@Learnthecreator

The craziest thing about this story is that it can't be blamed on the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID or the NDC.

@BongoIdeas

You will get the social media sympathy but that’s not enough. Take them on, win and let’s them compensate you. That will serve as a deterrent.

@MBanks133

So in short, they stole the content. Thank you.

@LeoDegraft

Addo D no see nothing yet

