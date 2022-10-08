Sonnie Badu has described Ghana's rising star, Black Sherif, as the reincarnated form of Bob Marley

According to the famous gospel minister, Black Sherif's choice of words and lyrical art brought him to that belief

Sonnie Badu made the statement on his Instagram handle while posting a photo of Black Sherif

Famous Ghanaian minister Sonnie Badu has made a rather striking statement about Ghana's iconic youngster, Black Sherif, who has been chalking milestones of success in the past year.

On his verified Instagram handle, Sonnie Badu who now runs his ministry outside the shores of Ghana, made a comparison between the Ghanaian musician and the legendary Bob Marley.

According to Sonnie Badu, Black Sherif's wisdom as he portrays in his lyrical art convinces him that the youngster is the reincarnated form of the most famous Reggae musician of all time.

Sonnie Badu's statement is quite interesting from a number of perspectives as it seems to depict that the gospel musician believes in reincarnation, which is a concept debunked by some Christians.

It is also intriguing pertaining to the fact that Dr Badu is a renowned gospel musician and Black Sherif is a secular artiste.

Ghanaians have been sharing their thoughts in the comment section of Sonnie Badu's post. Below were some of their views.

skdan569_gh commented:

Amen And Amen So shall it be in God's name

qwecyfab indicated:

He is heavily guarded by God….They can’t touch Grace

