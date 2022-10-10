Nana Agradaa has been arraigned before a circuit court in Accra following her arrest over a money-doubling scheme

The court sentenced Agradaa to a three-day remand in police custody while adjourning the case to October 13

A video has surfaced showing Agradaa in a singing mood and calling on God as she was being escorted out of the court

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A circuit court in Accra has remanded 'woman of God' Patricia Asieduaa, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, for three days.

Agradaa, a well-known fetish priestess who repented to become a pastor, was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Her arrest followed allegations that she had scammed some members of her church, Heaven Way Church.

Subsequently, she was arraigned before the court on Monday. The court remanded her for three days and adjourned the case to October 13.

Nana Agradaa has been remanded for three days by A circuit court in Accra Photo source: @ghonetv

Source: Instagram

According to Citinewsroom, Agradaa is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisements on TV and in newspapers to lure her victims.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of Agradaa in court

After the court's decision, Agradaa was whisked away in a police vehicle to continue her incarceration.

A video shared by GHOne TV on Instagram shows the moment Agradaa came out of the courtroom to be transported. While many would have looked dejected, Agradaa was in a boisterous mood.

The video showed Agradaa bursting into a period of praise and worship just after stepping out of the court. She sang a popular gospel song on top of her voice as the police officers showed her into the car.

See the video below:

Agradaa's antics get Ghanaians reacting

aphiakissella said:

The confidence for me? Until the bones are rotten...lol

cee_herbals22

The same people complaining are the same people singing wahala no go finish

it._emily said:

They should extend it to a week I want her to miss service this Sunday

nigga_faid said:

Gyimiii nkoaaaaa see herrrr go inside the car and stop this alo things

Nana Agradaa's Former Worker Drops Prices And List Of Items Repented Priestess Sells In Her Church

Meanwhile, Naana Brown, a former worker of Nana Agradaa, recently made stunning revelations about her former boss' church.

In an interview, Naana Brown, who worked as a presenter at Agradaa's TV station, disclosed that Agradaa had not repented but only disguised her fetish priestess business.

Naana Brown, who was speaking on Neat FM, claimed that Agradaa was already selling spiritual items in her church and listed some of them and their prices.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh