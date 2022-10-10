Nana Agradaa Remanded By Court, Video Of Her Singing Praises While Being Bundled Into Police Car Drops
- Nana Agradaa has been arraigned before a circuit court in Accra following her arrest over a money-doubling scheme
- The court sentenced Agradaa to a three-day remand in police custody while adjourning the case to October 13
- A video has surfaced showing Agradaa in a singing mood and calling on God as she was being escorted out of the court
A circuit court in Accra has remanded 'woman of God' Patricia Asieduaa, popularly known as Nana Agradaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, for three days.
Agradaa, a well-known fetish priestess who repented to become a pastor, was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Her arrest followed allegations that she had scammed some members of her church, Heaven Way Church.
Subsequently, she was arraigned before the court on Monday. The court remanded her for three days and adjourned the case to October 13.
According to Citinewsroom, Agradaa is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisements on TV and in newspapers to lure her victims.
Video of Agradaa in court
After the court's decision, Agradaa was whisked away in a police vehicle to continue her incarceration.
A video shared by GHOne TV on Instagram shows the moment Agradaa came out of the courtroom to be transported. While many would have looked dejected, Agradaa was in a boisterous mood.
The video showed Agradaa bursting into a period of praise and worship just after stepping out of the court. She sang a popular gospel song on top of her voice as the police officers showed her into the car.
See the video below:
Agradaa's antics get Ghanaians reacting
aphiakissella said:
The confidence for me? Until the bones are rotten...lol
cee_herbals22
The same people complaining are the same people singing wahala no go finish
it._emily said:
They should extend it to a week I want her to miss service this Sunday
nigga_faid said:
Gyimiii nkoaaaaa see herrrr go inside the car and stop this alo things
Meanwhile, Naana Brown, a former worker of Nana Agradaa, recently made stunning revelations about her former boss' church.
In an interview, Naana Brown, who worked as a presenter at Agradaa's TV station, disclosed that Agradaa had not repented but only disguised her fetish priestess business.
Naana Brown, who was speaking on Neat FM, claimed that Agradaa was already selling spiritual items in her church and listed some of them and their prices.
Source: YEN.com.gh