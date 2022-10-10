Abigail Lamptey, a 16-year-old girl who was detained at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has been discharged

The teenager has disclosed in an interview that her cousin took advantage of her when she went to him for money

In a video shared to Naanadonkorarthur, Lamptey broke down in tears, which triggered emotions online

A 16-year-old girl named Abigail Lamptey has been discharged from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a US-based Ghanaian philanthropist contributed to pay her bills.

Sister Naana Donkor Arthur and Wipe Your Tears Foundation paid to have the teen mom discharged from the hospital.

Lamptey had been detained at the hospital after delivering her child over unpaid medical bills after delivery.

Photos of Abigail Lamptey. Credit: naanadonkorarthur.

Source: Instagram

How she got pregnant

Speaking in an interview, Abigail disclosed that her cousin impregnated her. She said he took advantage of her when she went to him for money for food.

The teenage mom further disclosed that her mother passed away three years and her father is mentally impaired.

Abigail broke down in tears as she recalled how her cousin impregnated her in a video that triggered emotions online.

Mothers detained in hospital discharged

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that detained mothers at a government hospital in Accra heaved a sigh of relief after the local charity Crime Check Foundation paid their bills for them to be discharged.

Crime Check Foundation disclosed in a post on its Facebook page that as part of its charity series, the foundation paid a visit to a government hospital in Accra to settle medical bills owed by the detained mothers who had given birth to new babies.

''As part of our Health Check Series, we visited one government hospital in Accra to pay the bills of some women who have delivered but have been detained at the hospital because of their inability to pay their bills,'' the foundation said.

