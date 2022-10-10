The grand finale of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant 2022 edition has been held in Accra

The night saw Northern Region's Teiya being crowned as the queen ahead of hot favourites Aiko and Amoani

Following Teiya's victory, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to register their disagreement with the decision to crown her queen

The 2022 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant has come to an end with the grand finale happening on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Northern Region's Tung-Teiya Ayisha Dahamani emerged as the winner ahead of four other finalists.

For her prize, she took home GHC10,000 cash, one year’s supply of GTP fabric, GHC20,000 medical insurance and spa treatment, a new Tecno phone, an all-expense paid international trip, and hampers from sponsors.

Teiya's win surprised followers of the show as Eastern Region's Amoani and Oti Region's Aiko who had performed so well throughout the show were highly fancied to win.

As it turned out, Amoani could not even get a place in the first three. She came fourth while Aiko took second place. Central Region's Asiedua and Volta Region's Xornam came third and fifth respectively.

Following the win of Teiya, social media has been left divided. While some congratulated and praised her, many others expressed their shock at the choice of Teiya as the winner.

See some of the reactions below:

ohenewaa_angel9 said:

"I said it,, what at all did this gal do that Aiko and Amoani didn't do? If u say aa tv3 people will say it's about vote, it's about Morrison, sia."

pearl_mawuena_ said:

"Immediately they said her dad is an mp I knew she was winning."

ivyasare7 said:

Really scam. No integrity in this beauty pageantry stuff and TV3 has really demonstrated it to the whole nation. Next time you should let the people with money know they can get the second place and nothing else will push the well-deserved out her position. Aiko remains my favorite and the queen in this year’s GMB.

tracyowusu44 said:

"Me waiting for TV3 to talk about corruption in Ghana tomorrow infact tv3 mmo y3bi eei Amoani da moase."

issah.kofi.963 said:

"TV3...you have cheated that little girl called AIKO and also AMOANI....it is a big scam. Cancel that program because next year we won't watch. Scam paaa nie"

nana_akua_amoanimaa_ said:

"TV3 u people scam pass Agradaa. You guys and Agradaa are the same how can you people tell us this story ‍♂️how can someone be winning best performer and most eloquent consistently and still be 2nd how ‍♂️I think those awards are of no relevance in the show it should be taken out Amoani own koraa na it pained me no like how."

Die-Hard Fan Of First Runner-Up Aikoadade Breaks Down In An Emotional Video

Meanwhile, a supporter of Aiko could not control his disappointment after his favourite contestant lost the crown to Teiya.

He was spotted in a video shared by organizers of the pageant in which he was lying on a banner with Aiko's picture printed on it as people were leaving the venue.

