Medikal recently released a brand new song titled Scarface, and in promotion of the tune, he did an interesting TikTok Transition Video

In the video, Medikal wore different outfits, including his wife Fella's wig, which caught the attention of many folks and had them laughing

Fella Makafui also shared the video on her social media page and pleaded with her husband to return her precious wig after he was done

Ghanaian musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has attained a name for himself over the years with his rapping prowess and musical ability. But the hilarious side of Medikal is also one of the traits that have brought him admiration.

Photos: Medikal wears Fella's wig Source: amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

In many of his songs, Medikal caught the attention of his fans with hilarious puns and wordplay. The rapper recently released a song titled Scarface, and it was no short of funny puns and punchlines.

''I am too Jollof for your rice'' is one of the lines that got the internet laughing. Medikal took the fun up a notch when he dropped a hilarious TikTok transition video promoting his new banger. In the video, he wore different outfits and acted out some of the lyrics of the song.

One of the outfits Medikal wore in the footage got internet users laughing hysterically as he wore his wife, Fella Makafui's wig with a long coat and some sliders, a type of light footwear.

Fella shared the video on her social media page and begged her husband to return her wig after he was done. Many Ghanaians reacted to the footage with hilarious comments.

Medikal Gets Peeps Laughing

Fella Makafui reacted:

I want to humbly ask if that is my wig i will get back from work and we will continue this conversation

julliejaykanz commented:

The weavon for me

ryder_karikari said:

MDK be the ultimate entertainer

rencygotbills also wrote:

Herh the whole world MDK be #1 model

