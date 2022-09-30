Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared a video of herself playing football, and it got fans fawning over her

The beautiful movie star was in a jovial mood as usual as she happily juggled the football and left many in awe of her abilities

Many folks felt McBrown was so good she could easily make it into Ghana's men's team, the Black Stars

Affable Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has once again won hearts with her bubbly nature and jovialness.

The actress, in a video, showed off her soccer skills as she juggled a football effortlessly, leaving many in awe of her talent.

Nana Ama McBrown playing football Source: iamamamcbrowng

Source: Instagram

The actress was in a Hisense showroom while she had fun with the ball. She looked dapper in an ash t-shirt, black jeans and black timberland boots.

She played Black Sherif's newly released song, Soja, in the background. She performed the tune in between her football session. She would pause for a bit and sing the melodious tune.

People were in awe of McBrown's talent and praised her. The actress stated in previous interviews that she used to play football professionally, and it was one of her dreams to be a footballer before her acting career took off.

It is not the first time McBrown has been seen playing football, but anytime she does, it surprises many.

Ghanaians Praise McBrown

De_light was very impressed:

Eiii so this woman can do everything in this world

Akwasi made a funny comment:

U are better than some of black star players

Francis Owusu felt she was very good:

Could you play the number 7position for black stars please?

Sandra Korkor also wrote:

True definition of a versatile woman

