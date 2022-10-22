Jackie Appiah was at a nice dinner party with several other celebrities and had a lovely time at the grand party

The likes of Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Majid Michel and Nadia Buari were present at the grand dinner

The excited celebrities took photos and videos, made merry, drank and ate some of the best dishes and wine money could buy

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was spotted at a grand dinner party with other celebrities. In the company of Jackie Appiah were Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Majid Michel, Nadia Buari and a host of other celebrated public figures.

The occasion looked grand and luxurious. Everybody present was well dressed and elegant looking. Several videos from the grand occasion, which took place on Friday evening, were shared by Serwaa Amihere and Jackie Appiah on Snap Chat.

The videos quickly made their way to other social media platforms. Nana Aba and Jackie were spotted having a long conversation, and although it was unclear what they were talking about, the pair looked very excited to see each other.

Nana Aba posed beside Jackie and took photos with her. The location of the grand dinner was not stated in any of the videos, but the venue looked glamorous and luxurious. A long table covered in white cloth was set in a large hall.

The celebrities had bright smiles on their faces as they sat across each other and exchanged words. Some of the most expensive food and wine was served at the table. The celebrated public figures made merry and had a blissful evening.

Nadia Buari and Jackie had arguably the best outfits at the dinner, as they both wore white silk dresses. Nadia's outfit was plain white, but Jackie's had a few flowery designs on them

Jackie Appiah Hosts Celebrity Friends In Mansion, Pop Expensive Bottles And Drinks

In a similar story, Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, hosted some of her celebrity friends in her plush mansion, and they sure did have a lot of fun.

She hosted Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, as well as some Ghanaian celebs, namely; Mawuli Gavor, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya, among others.

How Jackie Appiah partied with her celebrity friends in her home has made many people admire them.

