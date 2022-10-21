Nana Ama McBrown was one of the notable celebrities at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome US-based filmmaker, Khalil Kain

The beautiful actress captured the attention of many at the airport as she slayed in beautiful silk attire and hopped into her G Wagon

McBrown encouraged the media to promote a movie she shot with some Hollywood and Ghallywood actors and actresses

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown knows how to make a grand appearance and captivating exit.

The pretty actress was at the Kotoka International Airport yesterday to meet popular American filmmaker Khalil Kain. She arrived at KIA in a luxurious Mercedes G Wagon, which cost thousands of dollars.

Her exit from Kotoka was as grand as her entrance as she walked elegantly towards her vehicle and got everyone around her staring.

The actress looked dapper in beautiful silk attire and had on some lovely makeup and a pair of sunglasses. Some media folks followed the star actress as she made her way to her car.

She cracked some jokes with them and encouraged them to promote an upcoming movie she is featured in, Coming To Africa. She said the movie starred both Ghanaians and foreigners from Hollywood. The much-anticipated film was shot in Ghana.

The video got many peeps admiring Nana Ama as they could not get over her stylish looks and swag.

Ghanaians Fawn Over McBrown

ama.brendaa admired the actress:

She’s looks beautiful oh and the dress

amuzudeladem also wrote:

Mcbrown is pretty ✅makeup, hair and everything else checked ❤️

proairac was impressed:

She's wearing a style by Chip O'Neal.....wooow

cineffektsfx also commented:

Me I’m just staring at her goggles. They’re nice oo.

sheetadangote reacted:

So classy Gosh..you are a Queen and more

Source: YEN.com.gh