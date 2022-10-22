Shatta Wale has stirred reactions on social media once again with his interesting antics as he displayed bundles of dollars on a treadmill

The 'Cash Out' hitmaker was in a jolly mood while he flaunted his hard-earned money on social media, which did not sit well with a few folks

The video had interesting reactions, with many feeling Shatta's antics were unnecessary and bashed him, while a few others were impressed with the show of wealth

Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, got a lot of people talking on social media as he flaunted bundles of dollars.

The popular musician packed the stacks of cash on a treadmill while he took videos of it. Shatta looked very pleased with himself as he flaunted his hard-earned money.

Shatta Wale flaunting cash Source: pulsegh, shattawalenima

The dancehall musician is not a stranger to controversy and has made a name for himself with his interesting antics over the years.

The video looked innocent, but some folks were not pleased with it. Many felt it was childish for the dancehall icon to display wealth openly in such a manner. Others, however, did not find a problem with it and admired Shatta's antics.

Shatta Wale Gets Bashed After Flaunting Dollars

ms._ocansey seemed very displeased and said:

I think Ghanaians are above deception … Avoid fake life and grow healthy in maturity…

rashkele2000 also wrote:

Lack of maturity will make you do this

shalomphotography.gh was also not impressed:

somebody please give my number to IMF... i don't understand why they will keep pumping loan money to countries where people like this man have no clue what to do... lol

godsonsworld9 also wrote:

Why though? I like shatta but what’s the point of showing of money when there’s kids and young women roaming around in Ghana hungry

Shatta Wale: Video Of Dancehall Star's 'Brand New' Range Rover Being Sprayed Causes Stir

In other stories, Shatta Wale reportedly got a ''brand new'' Range Rover as a gift on his birthday, but a video of the car at an upholstery has raised questions.

People wondered why the car was being resprayed, leaving many to believe it was his old Range Rover which had been rebranded.

Many folks felt the gift was a way for Shatta to capture attention and bashed him heavily on social media.

